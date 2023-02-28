Wayne E. Held’s New Book, "From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family," is a Moving Tale of Perseverance Based on the Author’s Own Experiences

Recent release “From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne E. Held, is the story of Rachael Anderson, a woman riddled with hardship whose dream of picture-perfect family life is met with crushing reality. Determined to endure, Rachael will do whatever it takes for her family to stay strong.