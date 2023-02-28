Wayne E. Held’s New Book, "From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family," is a Moving Tale of Perseverance Based on the Author’s Own Experiences
Recent release “From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne E. Held, is the story of Rachael Anderson, a woman riddled with hardship whose dream of picture-perfect family life is met with crushing reality. Determined to endure, Rachael will do whatever it takes for her family to stay strong.
Hillsborough, NH, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wayne E. Held, a Vietnam War era veteran with a lifelong passion for literature and cultural arts, has completed his new book, “From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family”: a gripping and potent look at one woman’s determination to overcome.
“It’s an extraordinary story of Rachael Anderson facing her overreaching ambitions,” says author Wayne E. Held. “Over time, her ambitions of producing and raising a large family were met with overwhelming struggles with each additional child. Rachael’s family faced many social hardships while moving from one town to another. At every move, the hardships became cumbersome and lead to a series of mental and physical abuses.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wayne E. Held’s compelling tale is loosely based on his own childhood growing up in a family that experiences many hardships. Rachael Anderson always dreamed of having a large family, but the reality of her dream was nothing like she expected. Facing innumerable adversities, Rachael moves from one town to the next until settling in a quaint and secluded New Hampshire town.
But country living is not as easy as it seems. Rachael and her family struggle with the challenges of responsibilities of living in a very rural area. The townsfolk are extremely sympathetic and often lend a helping hand, but even their support can’t make up for the immense undertakings of country life. Through all this, the Anderson family still finds a way to endure. Standing tall in the wake of financial struggles and years of abuse, readers are sure to find a source of inspiration in Rachel Anderson.
Readers who wish to experience this emotional work can purchase “From the Beginning: A Cautionary Tale of an Everyday Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
