Alan Peters’s New Book, "The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous," is a Gripping Crime Drama About Beautiful Women Being Used as Biological Weapons

Recent release “The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Peters, is the story of a chemist and karate enthusiast, named Alex, who gets lured into a honey trap that goes deeper than he could have ever imagined. Wrapped up in a conspiracy of international proportions, Alex learns that looks can be deceiving.