Alan Peters’s New Book, "The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous," is a Gripping Crime Drama About Beautiful Women Being Used as Biological Weapons
Recent release “The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Peters, is the story of a chemist and karate enthusiast, named Alex, who gets lured into a honey trap that goes deeper than he could have ever imagined. Wrapped up in a conspiracy of international proportions, Alex learns that looks can be deceiving.
New York, NY, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Peters, a senior project development engineer and adjunct professor of chemistry and criminalistics, has completed his new book, “The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous”: a thrilling and titillating read about a chemist looking for love who finds himself caught in the middle of a nefarious plot.
“The honey trap has been in use since Adam and Eve,” says author Alan Peters. “Eve established the precedent when she asked Adam to take a bite of an apple from the tree of good and evil, the God-forbidden tree of knowledge. Adam, seduced by Eve, thus started the downfall of mankind… The honey trap has been used time and time again by governments, organizations, and individuals to redirect the path of men (and women) toward illicit goods or decisions that were of outright or questionable illegality to placate the spouse. Men, more often than women, fell into the honey trap.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Peters’s captivating tale follows Alex, a graduate chemist and educator who has a fondness for Chinese women. In pursuit of a relationship with one, he finds that the women he meets seem to have a quick interest in sex. This isn’t a no-strings-attached situation, though. These China dolls are inflicted with a form of syphilis that is deadly to Caucasian men.
Alex teams up with his karate brothers to try to find out why the Chinese want him dead. His search for answers leads him on a whirlwind journey through China, Tibet, and Nepal, uncovering what is known as the China Doll Conspiracy. This conspiracy goes deeper than anyone could have expected, and the fate of America now rests in the hands of a few martial artists.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The China Doll Conspiracy: Little Miss Dangerous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
