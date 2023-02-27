BLVD Builders Announces New 55+ Community Coming to Castle Rock in Late Spring 2023
Castle Rock, CO, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it will begin building a new 55+ active adult community, Hillside at Castle Rock, in late spring 2023.
Hillside at Castle Rock will be an intimate community of 120 low-maintenance, single-level luxury homes within three stylish collections. All homes all have up to two-car garages and full basements, with prices starting in the $600,000s. The Manor Collection floor plans will range from 1,900 to 2,100 square feet; the Paired Homes Collection will have floor plans that range from 1,900 to 2,000 square feet; and the floor plans in the Paired Villas Collection will range from 2,000 to more than 2,400 square feet.
Amenities for the Hillside at Castle Rock will include a covered pavilion with fireplace, pickleball courts, raised garden bed, ample open space, walking paths and more. The community is located just west of I-25, near Wolfensberger and Coachline Roads, close to dining and boutique shopping in downtown Castle Rock, Phillip S. Miller Park and medical services.
“Home buyers will appreciate this collection of stunning, low-maintenance homes that provide plenty of time for you to enjoy the charm and vibrancy of Castle Rock and the active Colorado lifestyle that active-adults seek,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.
Front, rear, and exterior maintenance are included in the homeowner’s association dues. For more information on available home sites, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com.
About BLVD Builders
BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Their mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. BLVD Builders is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.BLVDbuilders.com
