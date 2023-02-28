A-Team Group Names Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023
A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards today.
London, United Kingdom, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards today. The annual awards, now in their 5th year, celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.
The 2023 awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Ben Stephens, Chief Technology Officer at Laser Digital – Nomura Group
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our TradingTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023. Thank you to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community that voted for its preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”
The awards included more than thirty solutions and services categories ranging from Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment to Best Consolidated Market Data Feed, Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues, Best Managed Services Solution for Trading, Best High Performance Network Services, and more.
A complete list of winners can be found below.
For more information on A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023 visit https://bit.ly/TTIEuropeAwards2023 or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
Winners of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards – Europe 2023
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner - Ben Stephens, CTO, Laser Digital – Nomura Group
Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment - Glue42
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive Financial Consulting
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BCC Group International GmbH
Best Trading Analytics Platform - BMLL Technologies
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - CJC
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Devexperts
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - Exegy
Best Buy-Side EMS - Factset
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Buy-Side OMS - FlexTrade
Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives) - Horizon Software
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - Instrumentix
Best Sell-Side OMS - ION
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - IPC
Best Smart Order Routing System - LIST
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets - oneZero
Best Market Simulation Solution - Pico
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System - Safran Electronics & Defense
Best Sell-Side EMS - smartTrade Technologies
Best High Performance Network Services - TNS
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets - valantic FSA
Best Independent Proximity Hosting Data Centre Operator - Beeks
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets - GMEX Group
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Iress
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - Nasdaq Quandl
Best Trade Reporting Solution - Qomply
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - SteelEye
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - TRG Screen
