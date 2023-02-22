Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Burlington, NC, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business.
The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all corporate identity and promotional items.
The updated logo highlights an abbreviated version of the company name – LTI – which will become its new identity in the marketplace. The logo features a colorful globe with overlaying crosshairs to reflect LTI’s focus on global products and packaging services.
“This brand refresh introduces a shortened version of our name to LTI and conveys our mission of LTI’s expanding global reach,” said Rhonda Baker, CEO of LTI, said. “Many of the brands we serve are worldwide. Through our investment of equipment and people and our brand promise of excellence, we are committed to ensuring success for our customers and for LTI.”
The new tagline, Shaping Brands from End-to-End Design and Packaging, reinforces the start-to-finish design and application development processes that LTI uses to create innovative packaging innovations to support a customer’s key business objectives.
LTI’s new branding vision is displayed in full on its new corporate website – lti-us.com/. The site has updated information on the company’s services, equipment and history, along with a new newsroom and monthly blogs. The new website marks a consistent brand across all channels with the same colors and theme of the corporate identity.
Known for its award-winning customer service, LTI strives for a positive experience with every interaction. As a member of the printing industry since 1974, this woman-owned and managed business delivers packaging solutions based on cutting-edge technology for any commercial product and packaging need.
