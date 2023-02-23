Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Hosts "Back to the Basics" Panel featuring Tommie Runz at Gazelle Sports
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be hosting the panel: Back to Basics, moderated by content creator Tommie Runz, on Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo. The event is catered towards first-time runners, those returning to run events post-COVID, and veterans with the general public welcome to attend.
Tommie Runz is a black sober vegan runner who, after choosing sober life in 2017, began his running journey in 2018 on a quest of self-actualization. Finding that the process often means more than the rewards, he leaned into all things running. In 2019, he set his sights on Boston. After a couple years and a pandemic later, he qualified for Boston at the Glass City Marathon.
During the road to Boston, Tommie launched Chip Time Running (small, black-owned clothing company), The RUN EAT SLEEP Show (a podcast), The PR Project (a live YouTube show); and worked directly with brands to bring his voice and his story to the running space in hopes of increasing representation in the space.
“The more we share our stories, the more we can help each other,” said Tommie Runz.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. guests can enjoy light appetizers during the event’s mixer, then at 6:00 p.m. Tommie Runz will lead the ‘Back to Basics’ panel for the evening. The panel will discuss the basics new runners can focus on to make strides towards their goals. Panel discussion will also include tips for veterans looking to become more active; and runners, of all types, who are returning to in person events post-COVID.
After the panel session, guests are invited to a post-event social mixer at Burdick’s starting at 7:00 p.m.
The Back to Basics event will feature several discounts including 10% off all run shoes, run apparel and run accessories; and 15% off registration to the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon across all run/walk events. Gazelle Sports is located at 214 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that attracts participants from all over the U.S. by “Driving a Healthy Community” in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids Run; as well as a health expo.
Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor. 2023 will mark the event’s 42nd anniversary and the return of the full marathon, after its omission in 2022.
All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Site and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University’s Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.
Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water station, 5K participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half Marathon and Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station. All participants and spectators can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo.
For more information, visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.
