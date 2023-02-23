Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Hosts "Back to the Basics" Panel featuring Tommie Runz at Gazelle Sports

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be hosting the panel: Back to Basics, moderated by content creator Tommie Runz, on Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Gazelle Sports Kalamazoo. The event is catered towards first-time runners, those returning to run events post-COVID, and veterans with the general public welcome to attend.