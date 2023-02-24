Philip Pope Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Regional Practice Leader
Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Philip Pope, GSP as Regional Practice Leader, Fire Protection Engineering, Texas. In this position, Pope will be responsible for the implementation of fire protection solutions and strategies serving TEC clients.
“Philip has a proven track record of success creating innovative, client focused solutions, as well as leading a multi-disciplinary team,” says TEC Executive Vice President Dan Vandergriff. “This leadership is essential as he will oversee our rapidly growing fire protection engineering practice throughout the South.”
With more than 18 years of experience, Pope specializes in fire protection engineering for the oil and gas sectors, with a focus in crucial safety and risk programs. This experience enables him to anticipate, recognize and rapidly respond to the needs of customers with expert solutions.
Previously, a Senior Risk Engineer Consultant, Energy Casualty for Zurich North America Insurance, Pope provided industry expert risk improvement services to customers and risk assessment services to underwriting partners. While managing a large portfolio of business, he also provided account-level engineering to meet the diverse needs of his customers.
A Board-Certified Graduate Safety Practitioner, Pope earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection & Safety Engineering Technologies from Oklahoma State University. Additionally, he received a Certificate of Completion from Texas A&M for Formation Evaluation and Analysis of Reservoir Performance, Petroleum Development Strategy, and Drilling Engineering.
Pope is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the American Society of Safety Professionals and the American Association of Drilling Engineers, as well as a former volunteer firefighter.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.
Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements.
“Philip has a proven track record of success creating innovative, client focused solutions, as well as leading a multi-disciplinary team,” says TEC Executive Vice President Dan Vandergriff. “This leadership is essential as he will oversee our rapidly growing fire protection engineering practice throughout the South.”
With more than 18 years of experience, Pope specializes in fire protection engineering for the oil and gas sectors, with a focus in crucial safety and risk programs. This experience enables him to anticipate, recognize and rapidly respond to the needs of customers with expert solutions.
Previously, a Senior Risk Engineer Consultant, Energy Casualty for Zurich North America Insurance, Pope provided industry expert risk improvement services to customers and risk assessment services to underwriting partners. While managing a large portfolio of business, he also provided account-level engineering to meet the diverse needs of his customers.
A Board-Certified Graduate Safety Practitioner, Pope earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection & Safety Engineering Technologies from Oklahoma State University. Additionally, he received a Certificate of Completion from Texas A&M for Formation Evaluation and Analysis of Reservoir Performance, Petroleum Development Strategy, and Drilling Engineering.
Pope is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the American Society of Safety Professionals and the American Association of Drilling Engineers, as well as a former volunteer firefighter.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.
Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
https://telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
https://telgian.com
Categories