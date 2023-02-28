Author Allen Young’s New Book, "Runaway," is a Fast-Paced Novel Following a Young Man as He Navigates His First Love, the Dangers of Firefighting, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Runaway,” from Page Publishing author Allen Young, is a spellbinding coming-of-age tale set in early 1960s California that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Young, a lifelong creative writing enthusiast, has completed his new book, “Runaway”: a gripping and potent novel inspired by the events during a tumultuous five-year period in the early sixties.
“Runaway” is a tale of action and adventure laced with sensual romance. It is a love story with teeth. Our story takes shape in early 1960s California. This chronicle takes the reader on a journey from a teenage romance, rebellion, and violence to the dangers of firefighting. A myriad of diverse and unforgettable characters breathe life into the narrative. Packed with riveting excitement, sensuality, and romance, this story will thrill and enchant you.
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Young’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Runaway” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
