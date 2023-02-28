New Book, "Self Knowledge and Knowledge Management Applications" is Available Through Emerald Publishing
Self Knowledge and Knowledge Management Applications by Beverly Weed-Schertzer, published by Emerald Publishing, is now available. Self-Knowledge and Knowledge Management Applications covers the role and complexities of Self-Knowledge in the knowledge management process. This new book offers insight into the separate and intertwined branches of Explicit, Tacit and introduces a branch, Self-Knowledge.
Tuckerton, NJ, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Self Knowledge is introduced as a new concept in Knowledge Management. Self Knowledge is linked to a form of knowledge, known as tacit knowledge. Tacit and Explicit forms of knowledge are two main types of knowledge recognized in Knowledge Management processes. It's important to understand these tenants and how they are used to navigate through multitudes of knowledge sources.
Self Knowledge is the inner unique part of people that helps guide you through the large amount of resources that are producing information and knowledge. The main purpose of this book is to highlight and emphasize the vital role of the human element in Knowledge Management which is what forms self knowledge. Self Knowledge plays an important role in making decision, instrumental to decipher fact from false information, helps to determine illogical knowledge, and a tool to interpret information advance to a state where it can consumed and understood.
We are in a crucial period of time where there is a demand for better education to help manage knowledge in a useful and valuable manner. Over the years with technological advances, self knowledge seems to be depreciating over time and it should be appreciating. This book covers valuable tools, guidance, and ways to utilize self knowledge.
Beverly Weed-Schertzer is a technology and business strategist, author, and founder of edifyIT, LLC. Beverly has extensive background in Information Technology, business, and technology business governance, and her work has helped organizations successfully increase value in service delivery and improve customer relations.
Other titles Beverly has written are Delivering ITSM For Business Maturity, A Practical Framework and (IL) Logical Knowledge Management, A Guide to Knowledge Management in the 21st Century.
Beverly is a leader in various industries with IT, strategy and governance experience, driving change to improve cross functional performance in business. She has a knack to assess for progress and improvement, and bring teams together t work collaboratively to manage change. A people person by nature, results oriented through leading by example. Committed to business strategies that produces customer centric and mission critical solutions.
Find out more: www.beverlyws.com
Emerald Publishing is one of the world's leading publishers commissioning research that can make a real difference.
