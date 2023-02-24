The Latest Release from HGBM & Stephen Shepherd is Now Available
Springfield, OH, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
Writing can be more than a one-way secular experience of distributing information. Instead, writing can be a spiritual journey if you let it become one. This book is exacted towards this end by making writing a sacred practice that can bring you closer to Jesus by understanding His presence through the Holy Spirit while you write. Some people are called by God to be writers. God not only creates aspiring writers, but He also guides and encourages them to become better writers through the supernatural urgings of the Holy Spirit. The Frost of Lost Words is about the Holy Spirit’s involvement in the writing process and about how writers can write from a supernatural perspective by allowing the Holy Spirit to participate.
Stephen Shepherd earned his BA and MA degrees in English from Northern Michigan University and his MFA in creative writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. He is the author of seven books. His previous four books about how the power of the Holy Spirit interacts with our daily lives have been published by Higher Ground Books and Media. These HGBM books include: The Chronicles of a Spiritual Journey (2019), Eyes of Understanding (2021), Losing the Sound of Your Own Stride (2022), and now The Frost of Lost Words (2023). Mr. Shepherd is also an acclaimed singer/songwriter and a former voting member of the Grammys who has received six invitations to the Grammys. His writing credits include six albums, three US Presidential Awards for corporate writing, one novel, one collection of short stories, and a winning report for the US Olympic Committee. Mr. Shepherd recently retired after teaching writing for 30 years in higher education, and he continues to write every morning as the Holy Spirit allows. Currently, Mr. Shepherd lives with his wife, Janet, in Burlington, Iowa.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
