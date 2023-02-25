AAEON Harnesses More Power, Efficiency, and Expandability with the new BOXER-6451-ADP
AAEON makes it easier to deploy powerful, space-efficient solutions without sacrificing functionality.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a provider of elite embedded solutions, has expanded its line of fanless embedded box PCs powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™/Celeron® processors (formerly Alder Lake-P U15) with the release of the BOXER-6451-ADP.
Boasting the smallest chassis of AAEON’s trifecta of new box PCs utilizing the latest Intel technology, the BOXER-6451-ADP offers 10 cores and 12 threads of processing power in a compact 7.48" x 4.37" x 2.5" (190mm x 111mm x 63.5mm) model. AAEON believe this will help to bring compact, flexible solutions such as smart kiosks and charging stations to market with ease.
Adding to the BOXER-6451-ADP's suitability to smaller deployment spaces is its innovative new heat dissipation framework, which has seen AAEON replace the tubular heat pipe typically used to conduct heat from a PC’s CPU to its heatsink with a flattened pipe to both increase its conduction area and accelerate heat transfer. This enables the system to maintain thermal regulation during periods of high workloads.
Despite its small dimensions, the BOXER-6451-ADP contains a dense, high-speed I/O featuring three USB 3.2 ports running at 10Gbps, one 2.5 GbE LAN port, and four COM ports with RS-232/422/485 support. Combined with the latest Intel technologies such as Intel® IPU 6.0 and Intel® DL Boost, the BOXER-6451-ADP appears to be an excellent base for solutions requiring high-speed peripheral device connectivity, such as AMR.
Finally, the BOXER-6451-ADP offers an upgrade compared to its BOXER-6400 series predecessors when it comes to expansion. 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe are supported via M.2 E, B, and M Keys, which AAEON believes will provide more flexible deployment options for industrial applications, such as AI-IoT gateway controllers and robotic arms.
For more information about the BOXER-6451-ADP, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Boasting the smallest chassis of AAEON’s trifecta of new box PCs utilizing the latest Intel technology, the BOXER-6451-ADP offers 10 cores and 12 threads of processing power in a compact 7.48" x 4.37" x 2.5" (190mm x 111mm x 63.5mm) model. AAEON believe this will help to bring compact, flexible solutions such as smart kiosks and charging stations to market with ease.
Adding to the BOXER-6451-ADP's suitability to smaller deployment spaces is its innovative new heat dissipation framework, which has seen AAEON replace the tubular heat pipe typically used to conduct heat from a PC’s CPU to its heatsink with a flattened pipe to both increase its conduction area and accelerate heat transfer. This enables the system to maintain thermal regulation during periods of high workloads.
Despite its small dimensions, the BOXER-6451-ADP contains a dense, high-speed I/O featuring three USB 3.2 ports running at 10Gbps, one 2.5 GbE LAN port, and four COM ports with RS-232/422/485 support. Combined with the latest Intel technologies such as Intel® IPU 6.0 and Intel® DL Boost, the BOXER-6451-ADP appears to be an excellent base for solutions requiring high-speed peripheral device connectivity, such as AMR.
Finally, the BOXER-6451-ADP offers an upgrade compared to its BOXER-6400 series predecessors when it comes to expansion. 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe are supported via M.2 E, B, and M Keys, which AAEON believes will provide more flexible deployment options for industrial applications, such as AI-IoT gateway controllers and robotic arms.
For more information about the BOXER-6451-ADP, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories