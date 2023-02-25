Abstract Show at Morini Gallery – Mass Arts Center Showcases Rhode Island Artist
Rumford, RI, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abstractions: Interpretations of Time, Place, and Memory” is the theme of the next exhibition presented by Morini Gallery at the Mass Arts Center. Rhode Island-based abstract artist, Alexander Morris, was juried into the show along with 26 other artists.
The artworks that were chosen embodied “deep feelings from the past or display one’s hopeful vision of the future, all inviting the viewer into a place of thoughtful emotion and curiosity,” according to Morini Gallery’s brief for the exhibition. In light of this charge, Mr. Morris’s Listen No. 2, which is painted on panel and window screens and infused with ubiquitous constructs (such as chaos and order and an intangible history), asks the viewer one simple request: to Listen. In his own words, Morris invites one to “look for the balance among the metaphysical, metaphorical or primordial connections” in this painting (and indeed others in the Listen series).
An artist reception will be held Saturday, March 4th from 5-7pm. The reception gives people an opportunity to engage directly with artists and discuss their works of this purely abstract show.
The exhibit runs from March 2 through April 23, 2023, people may view Listen No. 2 and the other works in the “Abstractions” exhibition at Morini Gallery, Mass Arts Center, 888 S. Main Street, Mansfield, Massachusetts. Please visit https://massartscenter.org/morini_gallery/morini-gallery-abstractions/ for more information.
Angela Morris
401-871-5585
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
