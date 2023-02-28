Allison Wise’s New Book, "It Was Them," is a Spellbinding, Action-Packed Narrative Set in a World Ravaged by the Effects of War, Now Facing an Attack from the Undead
Yucaipa, CA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allison Wise, holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and uses it to encourage sustainable practices in her hometown in Southern California, has completed her most recent book, “It Was Them”: a fascinating adventure that finds a young woman leading her people to safety amidst a war-torn world populated with armies of the undead and other, more formidable enemies.
“In a world still reeling from the effects of war, an undead enemy arises. Survivors have to decide whether keeping old grudges and prejudices will still benefit them or if forming new alliances is the better way to carry on,” writes Wise. “Amid the chaos, young drifter, Raena, finds herself leading a large group of survivors and struggles to keep not only her people but also hope alive. But the undead aren’t the only enemy. Raena also has to find a way to discover who these unseen antagonists are and discover a way to outwit them while the fate of the world hangs in the balance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allison Wise’s book is a spellbinding journey that will transport readers to dangerous territories as they follow along on Raena’s quest to help her people survive the terrors that stalk them. Full of suspense and unforgettable characters, “It Was Them” will keep readers in its grasp right up until the shocking conclusion, leaving them wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “It Was Them” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
