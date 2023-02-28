Hayley Anne Foo’s Newly Released "Tales of Wonder Keepers" is an Enjoyable Collection of Vibrant Poetry Based on Growth and Self-Discovery
“Tales of Wonder Keepers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hayley Anne Foo, is an imaginative arrangement of poetic works that examine the challenges and victories of growing and learning about the wonders of the world.
Los Angeles, CA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tales of Wonder Keepers”: an immersive reading experience that offers visual and emotional food for thought. “Tales of Wonder Keepers” is the creation of published author Hayley Anne Foo, a middle-schooler from California with a vivid imagination.
“Tales of Wonder Keepers follows Hayley on her journey from childhood to early adolescence. With a voice both wise and witty, and sometimes emotional but always delightful, Hayley’s poetry captures a scene from the daily life of a young child and presents an intriguing puzzle to solve as she navigates the twists and turns of growing up. Each poem is a complete canvas painted in lyrical words that is framed by her own thoughts, memories, experiences and feelings from a complex emotion, such as fear, courage, loss, friendship, family to some of the big questions a pre-teen would ask about body image, self-acceptance, environmental awareness, perseverance and strength.
“Some experiences arise out of a mystery that we do not always have answers to but these experiences allow us to find a deeper sense of connection to ourselves, to the people around us and to the natural world,” Hayley said. “Each poem in Tales of Wonder Keepers has a different theme and tone, and even if a reader connects with just one of those poems that reminds them we are all part of a world full of wonders, that is exactly enough.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hayley Anne Foo’s new book will draw readers in from the first poem and delight the imagination through the final installment.
Presented in richly crafted thematic sections with whimsical illustrations, there’s an immersive world to explore with each turn of the page. Hayley offers a uniquely fresh perspective of growing up in celebration of all the beauty found within the world.
Consumers can purchase “Tales of Wonder Keepers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales of Wonder Keepers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
