John S. Jarstad, MD’s Newly Released "Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon" is a Fascinating Look Into a Life of Unexpected Challenges and Triumphs
“Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John S. Jarstad, MD, is an uplifting autobiographical work that takes readers into the author’s most cherished and challenging life experiences.
St. Petersburg, FL, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon”: an enjoyable reflection on a profound life journey. “Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon” is the creation of published author John S. Jarstad, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and a professor of clinical ophthalmology at University of South Florida in Tampa. He has served as medical director and founding partner of Evergreen Eye Centers in Federal Way, Washington; chief of the medical staff at St. Francis Hospital; co-director of all outpatient surgery at Tampa General Hospital–USF affiliated hospitals; full-time faculty member at the University of Washington School of Medicine; associate professor at the University of Missouri; and an invited visiting professor in over twenty-five countries lecturing and demonstrating the latest in eye surgery techniques.
Dr. Jarstad shares, “'Eye to Eye: Memories of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Trained Eye Surgeon' is the story of Dr. John S. Jarstad. From humble beginnings as a commercial fisherman to his becoming an international expert in eye surgery and an inventor, this book tells the remarkable stories of doctors and patients whose lives were changed by faith, prayers, persistence, and hard work.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John S. Jarstad, MD’s new book shares with readers a unique perspective of serving within the national and international medical community.
Dr. Jarstad brings readers a powerful look into the highs and lows of life, faith, and serving patients within the pages of this thoughtful work.
Consumers can purchase “Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eye to Eye: Memoirs of a Mayo Clinic-Trained Eye Surgeon,” visit DrJarstadEyetoEye.com or contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
