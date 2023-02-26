Tucker Company Worldwide Sponsor of the 2023 BSMA March Summit
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's BSMA March Summit. Tucker looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfieldtr, NJ, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tucker Company Worldwide will serve as a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2023 Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA) Summit in March.
The conference will take place at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Foster City, California, on March 8 and 9.
Tucker's CEO, Jeff Tucker, will lead the Transportation and Logistics Track on March 9th. There, Jeff will be moderating a panel from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PST, as well as participating in a panel from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. PST.
Tucker is committed to preserving the quality of your shipment. Stop by Tucker's table at the conference to learn more about the team's expertise in the life sciences sector.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Specializing in project cargo since 1961, Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America coordinating critical freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About BSMA
The Bio Supply Management Alliance was born for the need to create a worldwide community of operations and supply chain management leaders and professionals in the biotech, biopharma, and biomedical device industries. Now it is the world's leading community of supply chain management professionals in the biopharma industry. This Alliance provides a forum for collaboration, learning and best practice sharing of practitioners, executives and thought leaders in these uniquely demanding industries. Learn more about BSMA at biosupplyalliance.com.
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
