George3’s Newly Released "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two" is a Creative Children’s Tale That Brings Engaging Lessons of Faith in a Creative Format
“The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two,” from Christian Faith Publishing author George3, is an enjoyable sequel to the mysteries that began with the baker, the devious crows, and the spirited fairies of Tea Rock Garden.
New York, NY, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two”: a fun and entertaining narrative that will stimulate the imagination. “The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two” is the creation of published author George3, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who recently retired from working in the education field after serving in various capacities for over thirty years.
George3 shares, “The sun was shining with a light breeze blowing through the cottonwoods and evergreens surrounding the Tea Rock Garden. Sitting in the peace and calm of the serene garden, with trees waving, birds flying, cats and kittens playing is a very happy baker, winking and smiling at the flitting fairies. I am the fairy telling you these stories, and in the midst of the calm, out of the corner of my eye, I see a black hopping crow. The crow is my nemesis.
“The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden centers around the circle of rocks and flowers east of the Baker’s home. The garden circle was created many years prior to the Baker living today west of the Tea Rock Garden. In the world of reality and play, the only limitation is your imagination. The fairies of the Tea Rock Garden display good character traits and conflict resolution.
“The Baker is a mystery as well. Some things we know about her, and we know she is real. It is a wonderful, magical place where the real mixes with the imaginary. The mysteries continue.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George3’s new book will delight and entertain as readers return to the vibrant garden filled with unexpected surprises.
George3 shares in hopes of proving to young readers that imagination knows no bounds and to present important biblical teachings for the next generation of believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Mysteries of the Tea Rock Garden Book Two,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
