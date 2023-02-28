Sharon Laubenstein’s Newly Released "The Back Story: From Victim to Victory" is an Emotionally Charged Journey of Growth and Healing
“The Back Story: From Victim to Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Laubenstein, is a heartfelt reflection on life as the author recounts key experiences, both good and bad, that led to a life of unwavering faith.
Bolivar, TN, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory”: an encouraging memoir with a powerful message of faith. “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory” is the creation of published author Sharon Laubenstein, a native of Illinois who has a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and is a board-certified nurse practitioner. Together, she and her husband have six children and many precious grandchildren.
Laubenstein shares, “So many suffer abuse at the hands of a loved one. The abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, or a combination of all three. When abuse occurs to a child, the results can be devastating to those who survive. For me, I began experiencing anxiety, depression, fear, and shame at a young age. With no one to help me, those emotions intensified as I grew older, resulting in numerous poor decisions. But God never forgot about me or abandoned me, even though it felt like it on many occasions. Instead, He sent the right people to me at the right time to help me work through the negative emotions and see Him in a different light.”
“The Back Story was written to encourage and remind you that even though your current circumstances seem impossible to overcome, God has not forgotten you. He sees everything you are going through, and just as He did for me, He will send the right people to you at the right time. God loves you, and He wants what is best for you. Don’t give up. Your victory is coming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Laubenstein’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of the author’s journey to overcome the long-reaching effects of abuse.
Laubenstein shares in hopes of aiding others who may be working to heal and grow after experiencing similar traumas.
Consumers can purchase “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Laubenstein shares, “So many suffer abuse at the hands of a loved one. The abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, or a combination of all three. When abuse occurs to a child, the results can be devastating to those who survive. For me, I began experiencing anxiety, depression, fear, and shame at a young age. With no one to help me, those emotions intensified as I grew older, resulting in numerous poor decisions. But God never forgot about me or abandoned me, even though it felt like it on many occasions. Instead, He sent the right people to me at the right time to help me work through the negative emotions and see Him in a different light.”
“The Back Story was written to encourage and remind you that even though your current circumstances seem impossible to overcome, God has not forgotten you. He sees everything you are going through, and just as He did for me, He will send the right people to you at the right time. God loves you, and He wants what is best for you. Don’t give up. Your victory is coming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Laubenstein’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of the author’s journey to overcome the long-reaching effects of abuse.
Laubenstein shares in hopes of aiding others who may be working to heal and grow after experiencing similar traumas.
Consumers can purchase “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Back Story: From Victim to Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories