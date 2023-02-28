Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon’s Newly Released "Mikey: The Discovery" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Will Entertain and Inspire
“Mikey: The Discovery,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon, is a fun, lyrical work that finds a young boy with a bully problem finding unexpected guidance on a fateful trip to grandpa’s house.
Bourbonnais, IL, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mikey: The Discovery”: an uplifting opportunity for spiritual discussion with young readers. “Mikey: The Discovery” is the creation of published authors, Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon.
The Rolon family shares, “Mikey is not your average kid. He is fearless, and he loves adventure. He has lots of friends in middle school, but he also struggles with bullies. Something happens to Mikey on one rainy Friday afternoon. While visiting his grandfather, Mikey discovers something in the dark and creepy attic, and he is forever changed. Read on to know what Mikey has discovered.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon’s new book features delightfully crafted illustrations created by Chloe Rolon.
The Rolon family presents a fun and encouraging approach to learning about key scripture and finding comfort, strength, and guidance in God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Mikey: The Discovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mikey: The Discovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
