Amy Pilling’s Newly Released "‘Twas the Night Before Harvest" is a Charming Reimagining of a Familiar Poem That Explores the Joys of Life on the Farm
“‘Twas the Night Before Harvest,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Pilling, is a delightful children’s story that follows a family of farmers into the fun season of harvesting the carefully tended crops.
Carson, IA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “‘Twas the Night Before Harvest”: a lighthearted and enjoyable adventure on the farm. “‘Twas the Night Before Harvest” is the creation of published author Amy Pilling, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother with a lifelong passion for creative writing.
Pilling shares, “It’s that time of year! Fire up the combines and tractors, and let’s head to the fields! It’s harvest, y’all!
“‘‘Twas the Night Before Harvest' gives the reader a peek inside the busy lives of one farmer and his family, and it takes you on a little adventure down on the farm.
“Join the farmer and his family as they prepare for yet another harvest season. It’s a fun look at one family’s way of life and how they bring it in from the fields!
“Farming can be fun no matter what the season, but nothing beats harvest!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Pilling’s new book will entertain young readers with an interest in farming and equipment.
Pilling draws from personal experiences and a love of word craft to present her first children’s work in celebration of farming traditions.
Consumers can purchase “‘Twas the Night Before Harvest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “‘Twas the Night Before Harvest,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
