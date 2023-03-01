Douglas Turner’s Newly Released "The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep" is an Engaging Family History That Takes Readers Back to Challenges of Years Gone by
“The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Turner, is a book of Faith, Grace, and Fortitude; dedicated to the Pilgrimage of our Dear Mom and as bountiful thanks to the Buckner Orphans Home.
Dallas, TX, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep”: an engaging historical study of life, faith, and family. “The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep” is the creation of published author Douglas Turner.
Turner shares, “Transpiring during a time of unpresented events in American history; the decade long throes of the Great Depression, followed by the years of World War II; and is often referred to as the Greatest Generation. Thus, the reader will discover great hardships; tolls and sacrifices; yet where much grace abounded. Dedicated to our Dear Mom, for her long arduous pilgrimage with us, having magnified expeditiously for her and we seven children midway of the Great Depression, with the loss of our father and primary provider.
“The long depression years were followed by the horrors of World War II on two fronts: In Europe with Germany and in the Pacific with Japan; for we would see a young man plowing in the field and the next day he was off to war. Such brought about great upheavals in family relationships; as there were young wives with infants in arms and luggage in tow, changing trains, hurrying to see their husbands before they shipped out, hoping, yet realizing their likelihood they would never see each other again. As for myself, after bidding my wife, family, and friends goodbye, it was off to war for me as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas Turner’s new book will draw readers in as they experience an open honesty throughout an enjoyable memoir.
Turner brings readers an impactful narrative that brings the past to life within the pages of his flagship work.
Consumers can purchase “The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
