Douglas Turner’s Newly Released "The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep" is an Engaging Family History That Takes Readers Back to Challenges of Years Gone by

“The Pilgrim Journey: Miles To Go Promises To Keep,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Turner, is a book of Faith, Grace, and Fortitude; dedicated to the Pilgrimage of our Dear Mom and as bountiful thanks to the Buckner Orphans Home.