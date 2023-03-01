Author Alan Brown’s New Book, "The Journey Thus Far," is a Collection of the Author’s Poetic Works from 2014 Through 2021
Recent release “The Journey Thus Far,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Brown, is poetry crafted by the author, meant to reflect his life experience, education, and pure imagination across seven years.
Hilo, HI, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alan Brown, a man who has been many things from a welfare case worker, to an archaeologist, a chef, and a manger, has completed his new book, “The Journey Thus Far”: a personal and reflective collection of poetry that is meant to encompass the life experiences of the author, many of which he pulls from early in his life while others are more recent, they all represent recollections put together through poetry.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Brown’s adjective tale goes in depth on each recollection, from his education to the time in which he used his BA in geography, and then even plumbing the depths of his own imagination, to craft a series of poems to show his own life experiences to readers while taking them on a journey through a different world.
Readers who wish to experience this alluring work can purchase “The Journey Thus Far” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Brown’s adjective tale goes in depth on each recollection, from his education to the time in which he used his BA in geography, and then even plumbing the depths of his own imagination, to craft a series of poems to show his own life experiences to readers while taking them on a journey through a different world.
Readers who wish to experience this alluring work can purchase “The Journey Thus Far” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories