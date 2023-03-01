Author Kory Koontz’s New Book, "Oracle; Emergence," Centers Around One Man Who Develops Oracle-Like Powers That He Uses to Save the Last of the Human Race
Recent release “Oracle; Emergence,” from Covenant Books author Kory Koontz, is a captivating tale set in the aftermath of a catastrophic phenomenon that leads to the execution of most of the human race. As the survivors begin to rebuild the human race, supernatural abilities begin to manifest, leading to the birth of one known as the Oracle.
West Jordan, UT, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kory Koontz, a loving husband, father, and grandfather whose varied career includes working as a Disneyland cast member, a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood, and an elementary and middle school teacher, has completed his new book, “Oracle; Emergence”: a stunning tale that follows one man who discovers an incredible ability following a cataclysmic event that wipes out most of humanity.
“The San Andreas Fault gives way on Valentine’s Day causing a domino effect of worldwide catastrophes killing a quarter of the Earth’s population in a matter of hours,” writes Koontz. “Within a year, ague grippe-25 claims the lives of 99.9 percent of those who remain—its flulike symptoms ending in a sleeping death. The survivors begin a new era called ‘The Awakening,’ named for the paranormal mutations that create supernatural abilities.
“Chaz Jordan has the ability to gain all of what this new humanity has to offer and systematically realizes his newfound capacities on his way to becoming the Oracle.
“‘Oracle: Emergence’ is the first of a trilogy where Chaz discovers and amplifies the talents of others in order to establish a utopian society in his Denver community, and then across the globe. He must first confront and dispatch the darkness that remains.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kory Koontz’s new book will take readers on an incredible thrill ride as Chaz learns to hone his skills and prepares to take on the last remnants of evil that stalks the Earth. Full of shocking revelations and unforgettable characters, readers will be spellbound as they follow along on Chaz’s quest to help humanity while risking it all.
Readers can purchase “Oracle; Emergence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
