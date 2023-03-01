Author Kory Koontz’s New Book, "Oracle; Emergence," Centers Around One Man Who Develops Oracle-Like Powers That He Uses to Save the Last of the Human Race

Recent release “Oracle; Emergence,” from Covenant Books author Kory Koontz, is a captivating tale set in the aftermath of a catastrophic phenomenon that leads to the execution of most of the human race. As the survivors begin to rebuild the human race, supernatural abilities begin to manifest, leading to the birth of one known as the Oracle.