Author P J Maughan’s New Book, “Silent Legacy,” Explores a Fictional Scenario in Which the Earth's Citizens Must Sacrifice Their Freedoms to Survive a Global Epidemic

Recent release “Silent Legacy,” from Covenant Books author P J Maughan, is a stirring tale set in a future in which a dangerous new virus has ravaged the global population. Now forced to take a vaccine that tracks one's every movement to survive, the entire world is under the control of the new world order, with only three individuals who have traveled through time as their only hope for freedom.