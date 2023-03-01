Author P J Maughan’s New Book, “Silent Legacy,” Explores a Fictional Scenario in Which the Earth's Citizens Must Sacrifice Their Freedoms to Survive a Global Epidemic
Recent release “Silent Legacy,” from Covenant Books author P J Maughan, is a stirring tale set in a future in which a dangerous new virus has ravaged the global population. Now forced to take a vaccine that tracks one's every movement to survive, the entire world is under the control of the new world order, with only three individuals who have traveled through time as their only hope for freedom.
Layton, UT, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P J Maughan, who resides in Utah with her husband and son and has worked as a sheet metal and pneudraulic systems mechanic for the government and a precision metal finisher, has completed her new book, “Silent Legacy”: a thrilling story set in a future ravaged by a terrible disease and citizens of the world are forced to take a vaccine that allows the new world order to track their every move.
“In the year 2096, an epidemic known as the K12 virus has infected the entire human race, killing billions and leaving the world in chaos,” writes Maughan. “Now with no leadership, a group of the most powerful companies on Earth have come together to create a one-world government called the UTO. This new alliance will find a cure to save the world, but there’s a catch. Everyone must receive a booster shot once a year. Also, the vaccine comes with a marker that attaches to your DNA, making it possible for those in power to track your every move.
“Now in 2305, the cost to get an injection is so high that parents must sell one child to save the others. So how can two fifteen-year-old girls from 1865 and one young boy from 1995 save the world and change their family’s legacy?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, P J Maughan’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey through a dangerous future of government overreach and surveillance that could one day soon be all too real.
Readers can purchase “Silent Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In the year 2096, an epidemic known as the K12 virus has infected the entire human race, killing billions and leaving the world in chaos,” writes Maughan. “Now with no leadership, a group of the most powerful companies on Earth have come together to create a one-world government called the UTO. This new alliance will find a cure to save the world, but there’s a catch. Everyone must receive a booster shot once a year. Also, the vaccine comes with a marker that attaches to your DNA, making it possible for those in power to track your every move.
“Now in 2305, the cost to get an injection is so high that parents must sell one child to save the others. So how can two fifteen-year-old girls from 1865 and one young boy from 1995 save the world and change their family’s legacy?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, P J Maughan’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey through a dangerous future of government overreach and surveillance that could one day soon be all too real.
Readers can purchase “Silent Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories