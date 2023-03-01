Author Dominic Bonanno’s New Book, "The Vagabond," is a Warmhearted Memoir, Recalling His Depression-Era Childhood and the Simplicity of American Life in a Bygone Era
Recent release “The Vagabond,” from Page Publishing author Dominic Bonanno, is an evocative and nostalgic reflection on his life, from his childhood in a large extended Italian American family in 1930s Detroit, marriage and children, and his long and successful career in the smoked and baked ham business.
Grosse Pointe, MI, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dominic Bonanno, a Detroit native, successful entrepreneur, and great-grandfather who was born during the Great Depression, met the love of his life in high school and was married for sixty-five years, and celebrated his ninetieth birthday in January 2022, has completed his new book, “The Vagabond”: a lighthearted and entertaining memoir of his nine decades of productive and fulfilling experience.
The author shares, “Growing up, we had to fend for ourselves if we desired any frills or luxuries. We had a group of young men in our neighborhood that spent a great deal of time together, whether it was playing games, playing cards, going to the movies, and whatever young boys would do. There was an older generation in our neighborhood called the Vagabonds. They played and formed teams, primarily baseball, and called themselves the Vagabonds. Not to be outdone, we had between twelve and fifteen young men in our group, so we formed our own club and called ourselves the Junior Vagabonds. We managed to each save enough money to purchase jackets with the Vagabonds logo. The jackets were tastefully done in blue and white with a large Vagabonds emblem. I purchased a second jacket for my then girlfriend Bernice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominic Bonanno’s engrossing book is a nostalgic reflection on a long and well-lived American life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Vagabond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
