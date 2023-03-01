John Paugstat’s New Book, "Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal," Contains a Series of True Anecdotes of a Boy Who Enjoys Freedom & Adventure Despite His Harsh Realities

Recent release “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal,” from Page Publishing author John Paugstat, follows a young boy who, even though born into poverty, finds and enjoys unexpected “extravagances” and adventures hidden in the crevices of his environment. Inspired by the author's own upbringing, "Der Kleine Lump" is a profound story of a boy who finds nectar in life, no matter how bitter the realities.