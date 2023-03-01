John Paugstat’s New Book, "Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal," Contains a Series of True Anecdotes of a Boy Who Enjoys Freedom & Adventure Despite His Harsh Realities
Recent release “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal,” from Page Publishing author John Paugstat, follows a young boy who, even though born into poverty, finds and enjoys unexpected “extravagances” and adventures hidden in the crevices of his environment. Inspired by the author's own upbringing, "Der Kleine Lump" is a profound story of a boy who finds nectar in life, no matter how bitter the realities.
Georgetown, KY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Paugstat earned degrees from the Universities of California and Cincinnati and holds five patents. He has completed his new book, “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal.” This fascinating book contains a series of true stories that center on a young boy who, despite his humble upbringing, enjoys adventure and excitement even in the mundane realities of life.
“Der Kliene Lump” contains true anecdotes about the winsome ways of a boy who experienced rare freedoms and “extravagances” in a harsh era defined by The Great Depression and World War II. The boy’s family of seven was unique in heritage, faith, lifestyle, character, and appearance. Less than an acre of land, a primitive house, an outhouse, and five dinky buildings, which sheltered a menagerie of animals, defined their habitat. His mother wore a prayer covering and plain dress that belied her fiery temperament. She referred to her son as "Der Kleine Lump" (The Little Rascal; at times, The Scoundrel).
Paugstat writes: “When I viewed the anecdotes as a composite picture, I saw a boy who, when nurtured by faith, family, and society, rose above the Woes of Poverty and enjoyed the Wows of Privilege and Adventure. I would like to have been that boy, and so I was—resulting in anecdotes true to the limits of my memory.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Paugstat’s enthralling true life adventures bring to life a bygone era of America, transporting readers back in time to discover the wonders of life through the naive and innocent eyes of a young, adventurous boy. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Paugstat weaves a heartfelt plot, inviting readers to follow along and discover how one can, as the author states, “find the ‘peach’ when life is ‘lemon tart.’”
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Der Kliene Lump” contains true anecdotes about the winsome ways of a boy who experienced rare freedoms and “extravagances” in a harsh era defined by The Great Depression and World War II. The boy’s family of seven was unique in heritage, faith, lifestyle, character, and appearance. Less than an acre of land, a primitive house, an outhouse, and five dinky buildings, which sheltered a menagerie of animals, defined their habitat. His mother wore a prayer covering and plain dress that belied her fiery temperament. She referred to her son as "Der Kleine Lump" (The Little Rascal; at times, The Scoundrel).
Paugstat writes: “When I viewed the anecdotes as a composite picture, I saw a boy who, when nurtured by faith, family, and society, rose above the Woes of Poverty and enjoyed the Wows of Privilege and Adventure. I would like to have been that boy, and so I was—resulting in anecdotes true to the limits of my memory.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Paugstat’s enthralling true life adventures bring to life a bygone era of America, transporting readers back in time to discover the wonders of life through the naive and innocent eyes of a young, adventurous boy. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Paugstat weaves a heartfelt plot, inviting readers to follow along and discover how one can, as the author states, “find the ‘peach’ when life is ‘lemon tart.’”
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories