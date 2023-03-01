Author Frazier Baptist’s New Book, "Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules," is a Guidebook to Help One Master the Game of Chess While Introducing Readers to Brand New Ways of Playing

Recent release “Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules,” from Page Publishing author Frazier Baptist, is an eye-opening handbook that presents new rules one can impose on a game of chess to turn it into a fully customizable gaming experience. Utilizing his easy-to-learn rules, Baptist provides the tools necessary for readers to improve their playing skills and experience chess like never before.