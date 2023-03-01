Author Frazier Baptist’s New Book, "Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules," is a Guidebook to Help One Master the Game of Chess While Introducing Readers to Brand New Ways of Playing
Recent release “Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules,” from Page Publishing author Frazier Baptist, is an eye-opening handbook that presents new rules one can impose on a game of chess to turn it into a fully customizable gaming experience. Utilizing his easy-to-learn rules, Baptist provides the tools necessary for readers to improve their playing skills and experience chess like never before.
Vacaville, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frazier Baptist has completed his new book, “Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules”: a guide to understanding and playing the game of chess with a series of new rules, known as Uncle (Bap) Chess rules, in order to transform chess into new and exciting customized games anyone can play.
“Do you enjoy playing chess? When was the last time you played chess? Have you ever wanted to learn how to play chess?” shared Baptist. “If you answered yes to any of those questions, this is the book for you. It contains various games you play with that old chessboard you have in your basement closet. If some of the chessmen are missing, not a problem! Some of the games do not even use all the pieces. If have you extra chessmen because you put two (2) sets in the same container, great! For some of the games, those extra piece will come in handy. There are even some new play alternatives for the chess professionals we all wish we could have been.
“What are you waiting? Let’s play chess!”
Published by Page Publishing, Frazier Baptist’s transforms what readers know about chess and turns it into a thrilling new game that takes a short amount of time to learn and master. Each rule is intuitive and easy to follow, resulting in a whole new world of chess and what can be possible while playing.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Uncle (Bap) Chess Rules” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
