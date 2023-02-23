Opusuna-Powered TeamVue: a New SaaS Platform for Building High-Performing Teams and Driving Business Success

Opusuna, a new behavioral assessment company, has announced the launch of its SaaS platform, TeamVue. This platform offers a unique team and role-based approach and strategy for behavioral assessment, empowering leaders, recruiters, and stakeholders to build high-performing teams. TeamVue is a game-changer for leaders, recruiters, and stakeholders looking to build successful and effective teams.