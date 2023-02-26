How2Media Announces That AVTECH Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series
Boynton Beach, FL, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced today that they have recently selected AVTECH to be a part of the popular television series.
For over three decades, AVTECH’s Room Alert products have been protecting organizations in over 185 countries against environment related downtime and damage caused by high temperatures, power loss, burst pipes, and much more. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers” said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.
As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Warren, Rhode Island to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why AVTECH was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.
“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.
How2Media is a 21st Century television production company. Their award-winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit how2mediaproductions.com
