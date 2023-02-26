Gifts of Art Exhibition Program at Michigan Medicine to Present Exhibition of Works by Miami Artist/Photographer
The Gifts of Art Program at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan will present a major exhibition of works by Miami Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks entitled Botaniscopes.
Miami, FL, February 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From Monday March 13 through Friday June 2, 2023, the Gifts of Art Program at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan will present a major exhibition of works by Miami Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks. Botaniscopes, a series of botanical photographic compositions, will be on display in the Gifts of Art Gallery in the Rogel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Level 1.
Eighteen objet d'art of photographic acrylics form the colorful exhibition. The pieces are the artist’s independent work of the past three years and Brooks describes them as “imagined images that are simultaneously modern, contemporary, abstract, surreal, and take on a kaleidoscope and/or Rorschach test feel.” The work focuses on botanical life in nature and particularly plants and trees of the south. Produced by pairing together exact mirrored reflections of photos, the finished products are influenced by life, science fiction, and fantasy. Brooks aims to enhance a viewer’s perception of our environment and our relationship with nature. His creative process consists of merging the traditional techniques of photography with computer technology, where he edits and composes the final results.
Brooks’ work was just recently awarded the Coral Gables Museum's inaugural acquisition prize as the museum begins to collect art. He is also being considered for Art In Public Places projects in Miami Shores and the Miami-Dade county Civil and Probate Courthouse acquisition program. In January, he started off the year with a month long solo exhibition Palmas Y Cafe at the Wirtz Gallery at the First National Bank of South Miami, South Miami Branch (5750 Sunset Dr, South Miami).
Established in 1986, the Gifts of Art Program serves over a thousand inpatient beds, a staff of 28,000, and over two million outpatient visits annually with programming that includes their galleries, a bedside art making program, music at the bedside, public concerts, a full medical center orchestra, and more.
They have nine galleries of changing art exhibitions throughout the hospitals. The upcoming fine art photography exhibit will touch the lives of patients, families, visitors, faculty, staff, and learners served by Michigan Medicine. The work can have a powerful effect on tens of thousands of people who visit and work at the health system over the course of its long run. In addition to the exhibit in the physical gallery space, the selected work will also be accessible as an online exhibition on their website in cooperation with artworkarchive.com.
Brooks’ art and writing can be found on www.JonathanBrooks.net and you can follow him on Instagram at @JonathanBMiami.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.michiganmedicine.org/community/arts-health/programs-services/art-exhibits
To view the exhibit online starting March 13,2023, visit www.artworkarchives.com/profile/umich/exhibition/gifts-of-srt-presents-botaniscopes-photography-by-jonathan-brooks
About Jonathan Brooks:
Jonathan Brooks was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He graduated magna cum laude, with a double major of Advertising and Fine Art Photography and a minor in Marketing, at the University of Miami.
Brooks worked for Eastman Kodak during their transition from analog to digital. His photographs have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies, and periodicals. And his Photos have been featured in major movies (Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Uncle Drew), the Emmy nominated short film series celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Endowment for the Arts- United States Of Art, and television shows (Oprah Network's David Makes Man, Bravo TV's reality show Southern Charm, The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Germany’s Only Love Counts).
His work has been exhibited in Miami, NYC, Amsterdam, France, Germany, Greece, Scotland, and the UK. This includes Art Basel, the Louvre, and the biggest billboard in Times Square.
About The University of Michigan’s Gifts of Art Program at Michigan Medicine:
The University of Michigan’s Gifts of Art Program is one of the first and most comprehensive arts in medicine programs nationwide. Gifts of Art brings the world of art and music to Michigan Medicine. During times of stress and illness, the arts have the power to nurture and engage. Gifts of Art programs utilize the arts to assist and enhance the healing process, reduce stress, support human dignity, and renew the spirit.
Eighteen objet d'art of photographic acrylics form the colorful exhibition. The pieces are the artist’s independent work of the past three years and Brooks describes them as “imagined images that are simultaneously modern, contemporary, abstract, surreal, and take on a kaleidoscope and/or Rorschach test feel.” The work focuses on botanical life in nature and particularly plants and trees of the south. Produced by pairing together exact mirrored reflections of photos, the finished products are influenced by life, science fiction, and fantasy. Brooks aims to enhance a viewer’s perception of our environment and our relationship with nature. His creative process consists of merging the traditional techniques of photography with computer technology, where he edits and composes the final results.
Brooks’ work was just recently awarded the Coral Gables Museum's inaugural acquisition prize as the museum begins to collect art. He is also being considered for Art In Public Places projects in Miami Shores and the Miami-Dade county Civil and Probate Courthouse acquisition program. In January, he started off the year with a month long solo exhibition Palmas Y Cafe at the Wirtz Gallery at the First National Bank of South Miami, South Miami Branch (5750 Sunset Dr, South Miami).
Established in 1986, the Gifts of Art Program serves over a thousand inpatient beds, a staff of 28,000, and over two million outpatient visits annually with programming that includes their galleries, a bedside art making program, music at the bedside, public concerts, a full medical center orchestra, and more.
They have nine galleries of changing art exhibitions throughout the hospitals. The upcoming fine art photography exhibit will touch the lives of patients, families, visitors, faculty, staff, and learners served by Michigan Medicine. The work can have a powerful effect on tens of thousands of people who visit and work at the health system over the course of its long run. In addition to the exhibit in the physical gallery space, the selected work will also be accessible as an online exhibition on their website in cooperation with artworkarchive.com.
Brooks’ art and writing can be found on www.JonathanBrooks.net and you can follow him on Instagram at @JonathanBMiami.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.michiganmedicine.org/community/arts-health/programs-services/art-exhibits
To view the exhibit online starting March 13,2023, visit www.artworkarchives.com/profile/umich/exhibition/gifts-of-srt-presents-botaniscopes-photography-by-jonathan-brooks
About Jonathan Brooks:
Jonathan Brooks was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He graduated magna cum laude, with a double major of Advertising and Fine Art Photography and a minor in Marketing, at the University of Miami.
Brooks worked for Eastman Kodak during their transition from analog to digital. His photographs have been published in numerous magazines, anthologies, and periodicals. And his Photos have been featured in major movies (Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Uncle Drew), the Emmy nominated short film series celebrating the 50th anniversary of National Endowment for the Arts- United States Of Art, and television shows (Oprah Network's David Makes Man, Bravo TV's reality show Southern Charm, The CW's The Vampire Diaries, and Germany’s Only Love Counts).
His work has been exhibited in Miami, NYC, Amsterdam, France, Germany, Greece, Scotland, and the UK. This includes Art Basel, the Louvre, and the biggest billboard in Times Square.
About The University of Michigan’s Gifts of Art Program at Michigan Medicine:
The University of Michigan’s Gifts of Art Program is one of the first and most comprehensive arts in medicine programs nationwide. Gifts of Art brings the world of art and music to Michigan Medicine. During times of stress and illness, the arts have the power to nurture and engage. Gifts of Art programs utilize the arts to assist and enhance the healing process, reduce stress, support human dignity, and renew the spirit.
Contact
Jonathan BrooksContact
305 281-0216
www.JonathanBrooks.net
305 281-0216
www.JonathanBrooks.net
Categories