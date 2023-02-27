"The Man Who Beat Death Valley," the Graphic Novel by Deb Fox Design Co., Racks Up Kudos
Reviewers praise award-winning indie-published graphic novel that tells the harrowing true story of William Lewis Manly.
San Francisco, CA, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Author/illustrator Deborah A. Fox's latest graphic novel, "The Man Who Beat Death Valley," has earned two awards and high praise from reviewers. It is available on Amazon and on the author's website, debfoxdesign.com.
- “Exemplary in character appeal and development," and "beautifully illustrated throughout," writes Writer's Digest.
- "An absorbing, exciting tale of perseverance, courage, and determination," gushes Kirkus.
- San Francisco Book Review gave "The Man Who Beat Death Valley" five out of five stars adding, "The story is riveting from beginning to end."
- Book awards: "The Man Who Beat Death Valley" won Honorable Mention for the North Street Book Prize and was a finalist for the National Indie Excellence Award.
True Story: The long-form graphic novel tells the story of 19th-century pioneer William Lewis Manly, who rescued two families from starvation in Death Valley by trekking nearly 500 miles of brutal desert. Fox highlights not only Manly's heroism but his racially equitable attitudes which were unusual for that time. Winning Writers noted creator Fox's “noble and respectful portrayal of the diverse inhabitants of the West.” The 104-page graphic novel includes maps, extensive historical notes, and a bibliography suitable for educators.
Fox comments: “I love Death Valley and the American West. When I learned about Manly’s story of heroism and survival, I had to bring it to life. It’s an incredible tale of American guts, unrequited love, friendship, and betrayal."
About graphic novel creator Deborah Fox:
Fox began her career as a storyboard artist and visual effects artist for movies and television. In 2016, Fox's first graphic novel, "Everett Massacre," won a Washington Museum Association Award. She has also published illustrated articles for Washington state publications.
Deb Fox is available for podcast, radio, and television interviews, and conference appearances in the areas of graphic novel creation, the American West, and Death Valley. Recent appearances include Death Valley National Park, California, National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, WY, Maturango Museum in Ridgecrest, CA, and on “Voices of the West” podcast.
Deborah Fox
1-206-728-0101
debfoxdesign.com
