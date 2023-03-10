Illumination Tours: New Tour Called the SACRED Tour Now Open for Enrollment; in Belize for October 2023
Illumination Tours specializes in Spiritual Tours at Ancient civilization ruins. The SACRED Tour in Belize is a nine-day exclusive journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation, offering opportunities to explore ancient secrets.
Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The SACRED Tour in Belize is an exclusive opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation. This nine-day tour is designed to enhance every part of you, from your outer body to your inner being, through the exploration of ancient secrets, uplifting ceremonies, and cleansing opportunities.
From October 21-29, 2023, participants will have the chance to experience the pristine natural beauty of Belize and explore many of its hidden gems. The tour will take them on a journey of self-discovery, self-care, and self-love, providing them with the tools they need to reveal their true selves.
The focus of the SACRED Tour is on the sacred being-ness of your body, your outward reflection, and ultimately the enhancement of all moving parts of you that shine out into this world. Participants will have the opportunity to work with hi-vibrational face and body products, custom-made just for them, to explore the ancient secrets of beautiful skin. They will also learn methods to bring health to their inner organs and their entire being at a metabolic level.
The tour's highlights include exploring nature trails into the rainforest, surrounded by exotic tropical flora and the purest of air. Participants will experience the refreshing Springs of the Belizean water caves, where cleansing opportunities will be experienced, and a gentle detox can’t help but happen, revitalizing their lungs.
Each day of the tour will offer unique opportunities for participants to connect with their inner selves and discover new aspects of themselves. The daily summary of events can be found on the company's website.
Eva Vennari
818-371-3582
www.illuminationtours.com
itinerary for The Sacred Tour
See the Daily events of the 9-day Sacred Tour in Belize for October 21-29, 2023
