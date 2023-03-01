Author Kevin Van Horn’s New Book, "Heroes in Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight," Reveals How NASA's Achievements to Get a Man on the Moon Forever Changed the World
Recent release “Heroes in Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight,” from Page Publishing author Kevin Van Horn, is a charming story of how young children were inspired while growing up as countries all over the world worked to be the first to get a man on the Moon. In doing so, dreams beyond one's wildest imaginations were achieved, encouraging an entire generation to dream big and never give up.
Lebanon, IN, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Van Horn, a loving husband, father, and great grandfather who, after twenty-five years in sales, earned a degree in elementary education from the Indiana University School of Education, has completed his new book, “Heroes In Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight”: a charming tale that recounts the exciting moments in American that lead up to putting the first man on the Moon and how astronauts can inspire people to reach for the stars as they continue to reach higher and higher themselves.
“In the same way the NASA astronauts mentioned in this book kept their feet moving forward, worked hard individually, and, as team members with others, reached for the stars, you too can make your dreams come true,” writes Van Horn. “On September 12, 1962, President Kennedy said, ‘We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others too.’ I think the others he mentions are those who came before us and explored and challenged themselves to discover greatness within their own being. This can be attained by any of us including me, you, your family, your friends, and the people around the world who are willing to do the hard work in their lives. In seeking the thrill of accomplishment, be sure to stay focused on your goal. Now make the choice and be respectful and responsible on your path to greatness no matter how small or big that greatness is in your wonderful life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Van Horn’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s excitement as a child growing up during the Space Race, culminating in watching Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the Moon live on television. Within the pages of “Heroes in Space,” readers will be filled with amazement and wonder as they follow along on an epic journey to space that reminds them to always shoot for the stars and never limit oneself in life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Heroes in Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.



