Author Kevin Van Horn’s New Book, "Heroes in Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight," Reveals How NASA's Achievements to Get a Man on the Moon Forever Changed the World

Recent release “Heroes in Space: The Golden Age of Spaceflight,” from Page Publishing author Kevin Van Horn, is a charming story of how young children were inspired while growing up as countries all over the world worked to be the first to get a man on the Moon. In doing so, dreams beyond one's wildest imaginations were achieved, encouraging an entire generation to dream big and never give up.