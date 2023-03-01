Author Ed Grover’s New Book, "Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher," is a Collection of Poetry and Ruminations Written by the Author Over Many Years
Recent release “Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher,” from Covenant Books author Ed Grover, is a compilation of passages written on notes throughout the author's life. Through his writings, Grover encourages his readers to take a moment to reflect on their circumstances and appreciate all they have in abundance.
Burlington, OK, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ed Grover, a native of Oklahoma who has had many careers, such as a rancher and teacher, has completed his new book, “Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher”: a collection of thoughts and reflections written over the years that discuss the human condition, the mysteries of life, and how God is a driving force in all aspects of life.
“My primary intention in writing this book is not primarily to teach, but to bring to our mutual attention and encourage my reader to, with me, reflect on and ponder differing perspectives of our world and our existence in it, to acknowledge and praise our God for His love, his wisdom, providence, and grace for we mortal humans,” writes Grover.
“It seems to me many people live out their lifetimes rather unthinkingly. Without ever seriously considering why, any reason or purpose for their life, some folks just exist, day-to-day, only couch potatoes. Then they die, having ever sought only immediate personal satisfactions, pleasures, and thrills (or highs). I’m not judging. How they live is their business. But I can’t live that way. I have my own foibles.
“I love to ponder, to read, to analyze and synthesize, to seek the whys and hows or reasons and purposes for what this world is all about, why we are here. I am convinced there is good reason for our existence. One truth I have discovered is that purpose is unattainable in isolation. I love to discover truths, but no truths, even personal thoughts, have value to anyone unless they are communicated and shared in love.
“For that reason, I write. I invite you to read, only if you wish.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ed Grover’s new book will provide a unique and experienced perspective on life that readers will find enlightening. From his early childhood to discussing deeper perspective on various topics, Grover’s journey is one that will stay with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
