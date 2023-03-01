Author Ed Grover’s New Book, "Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher," is a Collection of Poetry and Ruminations Written by the Author Over Many Years

Recent release “Life's Ponderous Adventure: Musings of an Old Rancher,” from Covenant Books author Ed Grover, is a compilation of passages written on notes throughout the author's life. Through his writings, Grover encourages his readers to take a moment to reflect on their circumstances and appreciate all they have in abundance.