Author Allison Gray’s New Book, "The String Lion and the Marshmallow Deer," is the Love Affair That Turns Traditional Conventions on Their Head
Recent release “The String Lion and the Marshmallow Deer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allison Gray, is a captivating look into a relationship that transcends the norms, entering a world more primal and intimate.
New York, NY, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allison Gray, a well-travelled and successful radio and TV personality, has completed her new book, “The String Lion and the Marshmallow Deer”: a gripping story set in the 70s during the Vietnam era of peace and love but also mind altering drugs and a looming war, in this setting David and Simone meet and the traditional notions of prey and predator are flipped on their head as these two take their passions to the next level.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alison Gray’s mesmerizing tale is a dual journey between the pair as they discover what it means to be within a relationship but also understanding the things that go unspoken off in traditional relationships, the things that can’t be spoken about and only felt, the relationship between the predator and prey.
Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase "The String Lion and the Marshmallow Deer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
