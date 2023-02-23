VRC Metals Participates in Cold Spray Demonstration at Letterkenny Army Depot
Box Elder, SD, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently participated in a major cold spray demonstration at the Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD). LEAD is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair, and modifications for thousands of military systems and vehicles. Over 20 members of the Department of Defense, private industry, and academia converged at LEAD to show off the latest technological advancements in cold spray. Cold spray has been used for years in the DOD, but the purpose of the February 9 demonstration was to focus on the mobile high pressure cold spray capabilities developed under an Office of Secretary of Defense-Defense Manufacturing Science and Technology (OSD-DMS&T) program.
VRC Metal Systems worked with DEVCOM-ARL, Northeastern University, and U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center to develop a mobile cold spray system that could be used at the Point-of-Need and in an expeditionary setting. The system features two trailers, one with the generator and the other with gas compression, storage, a cold spray system, dust collection, a robot, and a maneuverable cart. This system is able to be dropped almost anywhere in the world while containing everything you would need to perform cold spray services. The advancements being made in cold spray, as well as the development of this portable system, will allow the DOD and the Army to efficiently and cost effectively repair and maintain weapons platforms, systems, and vehicles. VRC Metal Systems was able to collaborate with industry leaders to create a state-of-the-art system for the DOD.
“This demonstration really shows the capability of our new mobile platforms which will enable high quality field deployable solutions across the DOD and commercial sectors,” says Aaron Nardi, Chief Technology Officer VRC Metal Systems.
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in operation.
Being invited to and taking part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTEX exercise from August 22 to September 2, 2022.
Development of the C.A.M.P Site™ Cold Spray Cell (Cold Spray Advanced Manufacturing Portable Site), VRC’s self-contained sea container-based system capable of deploying anywhere in the world.
“With this new field deployable system, VRC can now provide worldwide cold spray services at the point of need for both DOD and commercial customers,” said Rob Hrabe, CEO VRC Metal Systems.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems is a leading developer of advanced technologies from South Dakota. VRC Metal Systems officially started in 2013 after years of various collaborations and partnerships and since then has rapidly grown, winning many grants, awards and recognitions. VRC now is a leader in the cold spray market and is a full-service cold spray provider that manufactures equipment, process development, engineering, integration, training, on-site and regional support. Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and their products here: www.vrcmetalsystems.com.
VRC Metal Systems worked with DEVCOM-ARL, Northeastern University, and U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center to develop a mobile cold spray system that could be used at the Point-of-Need and in an expeditionary setting. The system features two trailers, one with the generator and the other with gas compression, storage, a cold spray system, dust collection, a robot, and a maneuverable cart. This system is able to be dropped almost anywhere in the world while containing everything you would need to perform cold spray services. The advancements being made in cold spray, as well as the development of this portable system, will allow the DOD and the Army to efficiently and cost effectively repair and maintain weapons platforms, systems, and vehicles. VRC Metal Systems was able to collaborate with industry leaders to create a state-of-the-art system for the DOD.
“This demonstration really shows the capability of our new mobile platforms which will enable high quality field deployable solutions across the DOD and commercial sectors,” says Aaron Nardi, Chief Technology Officer VRC Metal Systems.
This news comes in the wake of many recent major accomplishments for VRC Metal Systems, including:
The development of their VRC® Dragonfly™ system; another fieldable cold spray system used for shipboard repairs by repairing components in place while the ship is in operation.
Being invited to and taking part in the U.S. Navy’s REPTEX exercise from August 22 to September 2, 2022.
Development of the C.A.M.P Site™ Cold Spray Cell (Cold Spray Advanced Manufacturing Portable Site), VRC’s self-contained sea container-based system capable of deploying anywhere in the world.
“With this new field deployable system, VRC can now provide worldwide cold spray services at the point of need for both DOD and commercial customers,” said Rob Hrabe, CEO VRC Metal Systems.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems is a leading developer of advanced technologies from South Dakota. VRC Metal Systems officially started in 2013 after years of various collaborations and partnerships and since then has rapidly grown, winning many grants, awards and recognitions. VRC now is a leader in the cold spray market and is a full-service cold spray provider that manufactures equipment, process development, engineering, integration, training, on-site and regional support. Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and their products here: www.vrcmetalsystems.com.
Contact
VRC Metal SystemsContact
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release
Multimedia
Categories