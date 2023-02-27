Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Simply Too Big: An 11-Year-Old Girl’s Battle with Juvenile Gigantomastia" by Nichola H. Walker
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Simply Too Big: An 11-Year-Old Girl’s Battle with Juvenile Gigantomastia" by Nichola H. Walker.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Simply Too Big: An 11-Year-Old Girl’s Battle with Juvenile Gigantomastia"
A young, fit and healthy 11-year-old girl, with perhaps more than her fair share of childhood ailments, was never going to be prepared for what was to come.
Within 6 months her slim, petite frame had produced breast tissue that went from an ‘A’ cup to a shocking, humiliating and life debilitating 'L’ cup and there was absolutely no one who knew when, how or if, it would stop. Her body had turned against her by becoming an autonomous operating vessel, never ceasing in its multiplication of breast tissue, and severely sabotaging the life she once knew.
The Medical Profession called it Idiopathic, the family, who laughed, cried and fought their way through this insidious and iniquitous disease, called it a marauding, monster. Her breast tissue was literally taking over her life, causing untold physical and emotional misery.
The only solution was at best, a breast reduction and the very worst... wasn't worth thinking about.
This is a story about a mother and daughter’s turbulent journey towards getting back a body normal.
“A powerful, heart-rending, and honest portrayal of one woman’s Herculean battle to heal and protect her young daughter whose body has been tricked into premature womanhood. Beautifully relayed through frustration, devotion, and humour, Nichola’s bravery is astonishing as she takes us on a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, journey, and one that tests every atom of a mother-daughter bond, as she relentlessly pushes for answers. A profoundly moving, compelling and inspirational read.” - Louise Clover (Writer / Producer/ Director) author of "An Untameable Zebra," "The Seasons Quartet" series and "Bullring Kid and Country Cowboy."
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (192 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.12 x 21.59 cm
Paperback ISBN-13 9781800944596 and 9781800944817
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BPSZ9ZB6
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TOOBIG
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
A Message from the Author
"In writing this memoir, my intention and probably the most I can expect, is to bring awareness to the condition; Juvenile Gigantomastia, or just Gigantomastia, Macromastia or another name for the same illness, breast Hypertrophy.
"If, as a result, what follows is medical research into the cause of this disease, then so much the better.
"Prevention, however, is better than cure and to be able to avoid this happening at all, would be my ultimate goal." - Nichola H. Walker
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories