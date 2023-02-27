Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Last Days of Spring" by Miranda Maynard
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Last Days of Spring" by Miranda Maynard.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Last Days of Spring":
In those last days of Spring, they all mourned the loss of Grandfather.
All of the Grandchildren and close relatives deeply reflected on their beloved Grandfather. With introversion, they came to isolate themselves and mused about what he meant to them.
Their heartfelt conclusion: that their Grandfather was the best thing that had ever happened to them. Nothing else they had experienced in their lives could compare to their feelings, deep emotions and great love for him.
Now, all that’s left is sorrow.
Whatever happened to the beatitude and euphoria they had all once felt when together with their Grandfather?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (46 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.28 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945043 / 9781800945074
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BW16MJSL
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/LDOS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In those last days of Spring, they all mourned the loss of Grandfather.
All of the Grandchildren and close relatives deeply reflected on their beloved Grandfather. With introversion, they came to isolate themselves and mused about what he meant to them.
Their heartfelt conclusion: that their Grandfather was the best thing that had ever happened to them. Nothing else they had experienced in their lives could compare to their feelings, deep emotions and great love for him.
Now, all that’s left is sorrow.
Whatever happened to the beatitude and euphoria they had all once felt when together with their Grandfather?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (46 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.28 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945043 / 9781800945074
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BW16MJSL
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/LDOS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories