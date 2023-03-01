Author Shannon Cowan’s New Book, "Zep and The Monday Morning Blues," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Introduces Zep, Who Does Not Like Monday Mornings
Recent release “Zep and The Monday Morning Blues,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shannon Cowan, is a charming children’s story that helps young readers and listeners process difficult emotions.
East Rutherford, NJ, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Cowan has completed her new book, “Zep and The Monday Morning Blues”: a meaningful and useful children’s story about a young zebra named Zep, who struggles with Monday mornings.
When Mama wakes Zep up for school and tells him it’s Monday, he loses his cool. He struggles to manage his feelings and lashes out, throwing things around his room. Can Mama help Zep find better ways to express his feelings? Will Zep make it to school on that Monday morning and see that Mondays aren’t so bad after all?
Author Shannon Cowan has always had a great love of reading. This is her first children’s book focusing on the main character, Zep. Zep was inspired by her son. He, too, struggles in the same ways Zep does. Shannon hopes children will read this book and see that emotions are hard, but they can find productive ways to express themselves. Shannon enjoys reading, writing, and the great outdoors. She can always be found with her family on a new adventure.
Shannon writes, “'Zep, I can’t help you when you’re making those sounds. When you’re being destructive and rolling around. You need to calm down. Let me help you. Take one breath, big and deep, let it out. Then take two, count to ten, and let’s try to begin again. When you’re upset, you can’t freak out or fret. You have to find a better way to express yourself. Use words and tell Mama how to help you,’ Mama said while breathing with me and rubbing my back.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shannon Cowan’s creative tale offers a useful example for young readers to follow when struggling to express their difficult emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Zep and The Monday Morning Blues” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
