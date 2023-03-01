Author Tim Harshman’s New Book, "Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves," Take Readers on a Hilarious Journey Through a Series of Animal Puns
Recent release “Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Harshman, is an assortment of riveting jokes, puns, and other witty quips about all sorts of animals inspired by the author's thought of how animals would act if they thought and spoke like humans.
Toledo, OH, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim Harshman has completed his new book, “Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves”: a collection of sidesplitting jokes and riddles based around animal puns.
“About four years ago, I was walking along a boardwalk that helps park goers traverse a beautiful floodplain in one of our city’s metro parks,” writes Harshman. “I was watching where I was stepping and not paying attention to my surroundings. For some reason, I stopped looking down and I looked to my left. Staring at me, probably no more than ten yards away, was a huge buck. Here’s the weird thing: the first thought I had was, ‘Does he know it’s Tuesday?’ Subsequent quirky ideas popped into my head: ‘Does he go on vacations?’ ‘Is he thinking of retirement?’ What if our animal friends thought and acted more like we humans? Wouldn’t that be a hoot? I hope these 114 quirkies bring some smiles and laughter into your life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Harshman’s enthralling tales will leave readers in stitches as they make their way through each pun and joke, creating wholesome fun that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
www.newmansprings.com
