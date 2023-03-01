Author Tim Harshman’s New Book, "Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves," Take Readers on a Hilarious Journey Through a Series of Animal Puns

Recent release “Quirky: A Humorous Peek at Our Animal Friends and Ourselves,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Harshman, is an assortment of riveting jokes, puns, and other witty quips about all sorts of animals inspired by the author's thought of how animals would act if they thought and spoke like humans.