Author Douglas Young’s New Book, "Due South," Centers Around Young Fitzhugh Rainwater, a Grad Student Who Will Come to Learn About Life and Grow with His Friends
Douglas Young's acclaimed second novel is a romantic dramedy following girl-shy grad student Fitzhugh Rainwater, his hilariously flirty best friend, Zada McMayer, and the gorgeous student with whom he falls in love, Cleonia Lovetree. Follow the evolution of not just these three compelling characters, but also enjoy lots of humor and some poignant moments with a much larger cast of colorful locals comprising the small southern college town of Due South.
Gainesville, GA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Young’s acclaimed second novel is a romantic dramedy in which Fitzhugh Rainwater is a girl-shy young graduate student and teaching assistant trying to find romance and become a writer. His long-time best friend, Zada McMayer, is the loud, bawdy, troubled flirt who helps him out of his shell while Cleonia Lovetree is the student with whom he falls in love. Follow the evolution of not just these three compelling characters, but also enjoy lots of humor and some poignant moments with a much larger cast of colorful locals comprising the small southern college town of Due South.
The story emphasizes personal growth, friendship, family dynamics, romance, lots of humor, and the urgency of grabbing every chance to learn, have fun, face one’s fears, and especially pursue one’s greatest romantic dreams. "Due South" has an entirely different cast of characters from Young's first novel, the acclaimed "Deep in the Forest," and the new book is primarily a romance, but it also boasts a variety of fun subplots featuring many eccentric characters who make up a lovable, present-day small southern town.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Young’s uplifting tale is a riveting tale of finding one’s place in the world despite the confusion and unknowns in life. As Fitzhugh, Zada, and Cleonia navigate the world around them and learn all there is to know about life, readers will find themselves spellbound by this incredible and character-driven novel that will remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Due South” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Categories