Author Douglas Young’s New Book, "Due South," Centers Around Young Fitzhugh Rainwater, a Grad Student Who Will Come to Learn About Life and Grow with His Friends

Douglas Young's acclaimed second novel is a romantic dramedy following girl-shy grad student Fitzhugh Rainwater, his hilariously flirty best friend, Zada McMayer, and the gorgeous student with whom he falls in love, Cleonia Lovetree. Follow the evolution of not just these three compelling characters, but also enjoy lots of humor and some poignant moments with a much larger cast of colorful locals comprising the small southern college town of Due South.