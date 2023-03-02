Author Jamie Johnston’s New Book, "The Parkinson's Effect," is a Collection of Information on Parkinson's That the Author Came to Know While Caring for Her Mother-in-Law

Recent release “The Parkinson's Effect,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamie Johnston, is an engaging guide to understanding how Parkinson's affects one's life, and the discoveries the author made while caring for her mother-in-law after her diagnosis. Readers will find a trove of first-hand information that can help caretakers provide better care for loved one's struggling with the disease.