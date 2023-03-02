Author Jamie Johnston’s New Book, "The Parkinson's Effect," is a Collection of Information on Parkinson's That the Author Came to Know While Caring for Her Mother-in-Law
Recent release “The Parkinson's Effect,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jamie Johnston, is an engaging guide to understanding how Parkinson's affects one's life, and the discoveries the author made while caring for her mother-in-law after her diagnosis. Readers will find a trove of first-hand information that can help caretakers provide better care for loved one's struggling with the disease.
Omaha, NE, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jamie Johnston has completed her new book, “The Parkinson's Effect”: an insightful guide for those either dealing with or caring for one who has Parkinson’s disease, and the various methods that helped her mother-in-law manage the disease following her diagnosis.
“You find out your loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. What do you do now?” writes Johnston. “Just the diagnosis alone can be overwhelming. There is a lot of information on the Internet that can help you, but sometimes it is hard to know what to look for, especially initially. This book contains what we discovered while taking care of my mother-in-law, Judy. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007.
“Sometimes the shock and fear make you numb, and you do not even know what to ask or research. Hopefully, you will review just the chapter headings and learn where to find just what you might have questions about when you need it.” Please check out my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theparkinsoneffect and my blog called https://parkinsoneffect.com.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jamie Johnston’s enlightening first-hand account is an invaluable tool in the fight against Parkinson’s that those who have had their lives forever altered by the disease will find incredibly helpful. Johnston discusses the multiple treatment options that they explored for her mother-in-law and what ultimately helped her, while stressing that each patient’s journey is different, and their treatments should be tailored specifically to their needs.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Parkinson's Effect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“You find out your loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. What do you do now?” writes Johnston. “Just the diagnosis alone can be overwhelming. There is a lot of information on the Internet that can help you, but sometimes it is hard to know what to look for, especially initially. This book contains what we discovered while taking care of my mother-in-law, Judy. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007.
“Sometimes the shock and fear make you numb, and you do not even know what to ask or research. Hopefully, you will review just the chapter headings and learn where to find just what you might have questions about when you need it.” Please check out my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theparkinsoneffect and my blog called https://parkinsoneffect.com.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jamie Johnston’s enlightening first-hand account is an invaluable tool in the fight against Parkinson’s that those who have had their lives forever altered by the disease will find incredibly helpful. Johnston discusses the multiple treatment options that they explored for her mother-in-law and what ultimately helped her, while stressing that each patient’s journey is different, and their treatments should be tailored specifically to their needs.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Parkinson's Effect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories