Author Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR’s New Book, "Det. 25: A Soldier's Story," is an Autobiographical Account of the Author's Year Overseas in Afghanistan

Recent release “Det. 25: A Soldier's Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR, is an eye-opening true story of the author and his fellow American soldiers as they endured a yearlong tour of Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, unaware of the disastrous situation that awaited them.