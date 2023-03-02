Author Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR’s New Book, "Det. 25: A Soldier's Story," is an Autobiographical Account of the Author's Year Overseas in Afghanistan
Recent release “Det. 25: A Soldier's Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR, is an eye-opening true story of the author and his fellow American soldiers as they endured a yearlong tour of Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, unaware of the disastrous situation that awaited them.
Little Elm, TX, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR, a teacher and creative writer who served in Kabul, Afghanistan, from 2007 to 2008 as a Drill Sergeant and earned a BA in English from Oklahoma State University, has completed his new book, “Det. 25: A Soldier's Story”: a gripping memoir detailing the author’s yearlong tour of Afghanistan and how his experiences shaped his thoughts on why the Taliban regaining control was inevitable.
“It should not have been any real surprise to anyone that the Taliban was going to rule Afghanistan once again,” writes Haley. “The fall of Afghanistan was inevitable. Many people who had never been to Afghanistan and some of those who have been there thoroughly denied that nation-building was going to fail. I am not one of those who thought America would succeed in what had become an experimental doctrine of nation-building. Because I was there, I always knew it would fail and why.
“Since I was there from 2007 to 2008 on a year’s deployment as an embedded military advisor, I struggled with writing the story of it all. The problem has been that telling the story could potentially endanger the lives of Americans. Also, nondisclosure agreements prohibited the telling of potentially classified details about an ongoing war in a foreign country. I wrote many notes and kept them to myself to help remind me of so many of the events that convinced me Operation Enduring Freedom was a waste of time and money. Now that it is over, I can tell the story without endangering myself or anyone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR’s deeply personal story takes readers on an eye-witness journey to discover why Operation Enduring Freedom was destined to fail, the true victims of the war on terror, and the heroes that have been lost unnecessarily due to a failed response from the American government to protect their own.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Det. 25: A Soldier's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“It should not have been any real surprise to anyone that the Taliban was going to rule Afghanistan once again,” writes Haley. “The fall of Afghanistan was inevitable. Many people who had never been to Afghanistan and some of those who have been there thoroughly denied that nation-building was going to fail. I am not one of those who thought America would succeed in what had become an experimental doctrine of nation-building. Because I was there, I always knew it would fail and why.
“Since I was there from 2007 to 2008 on a year’s deployment as an embedded military advisor, I struggled with writing the story of it all. The problem has been that telling the story could potentially endanger the lives of Americans. Also, nondisclosure agreements prohibited the telling of potentially classified details about an ongoing war in a foreign country. I wrote many notes and kept them to myself to help remind me of so many of the events that convinced me Operation Enduring Freedom was a waste of time and money. Now that it is over, I can tell the story without endangering myself or anyone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael L. Haley, MSG (Ret.), USAR’s deeply personal story takes readers on an eye-witness journey to discover why Operation Enduring Freedom was destined to fail, the true victims of the war on terror, and the heroes that have been lost unnecessarily due to a failed response from the American government to protect their own.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Det. 25: A Soldier's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories