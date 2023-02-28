Author Harry Liller’s New Book, "Threat to National Security," is a Thrilling Account of the Author's Life and the Various Moments and Encounters That Shaped Him

Recent release “Threat to National Security,” from Page Publishing author Harry Liller, is the riveting true story that follows the author's life, including his time serving in the Marine Corp, and the various incidents and people that shaped his career. Readers will discover an enthralling memoir that will stay with them long after its exciting conclusion.