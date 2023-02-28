Author Harry Liller’s New Book, "Threat to National Security," is a Thrilling Account of the Author's Life and the Various Moments and Encounters That Shaped Him
Recent release “Threat to National Security,” from Page Publishing author Harry Liller, is the riveting true story that follows the author's life, including his time serving in the Marine Corp, and the various incidents and people that shaped his career. Readers will discover an enthralling memoir that will stay with them long after its exciting conclusion.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Harry Liller, a decorated veteran of the Marine Corps and real estate salesman, has completed his new book, “Threat to National Security”: a fascinating story that recounts the various and uproarious adventures encountered by the author throughout his time in the Marine Corps.
Published by Page Publishing, Harry Liller’s thrilling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as he recounts the exhilarating moments throughout his military career and the larger-than-life characters he met along the way. Expertly paced with the right amount of humor and wit, readers will be spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Threat to National Security" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
