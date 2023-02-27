Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Void Around Sunlight" by A. M. Kent
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Void Around Sunlight" by A. M. Kent.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Void Around Sunlight"
The collective mind of all humanity conjures one final war to examine acts of the void and the sunlight. Unbeknownst to the great hive mind, it has been infected by a cosmic parasite. With the intention to consume reality itself, both man and the muse of mankind are used as vehicles to reach the creator.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (100 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.64 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 978-1800945029
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVNQ1HRJ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VAS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Other Books by A. M. Kent
Sola Anima Solis: The Only Soul of the Sun
ISBN 9781800943421 - http://getbook.at/SOLIS
Sinless
ISBN 9781800943568 - http://getbook.at/SINLESS
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
