Author Dudley Peters’s New Book, "Fabulous Jane," is About a Young Woman with Exceptional IQ and Photographic Memory Who Enters the Big World
Recent release “Fabulous Jane,” from Page Publishing author Dudley Peters, follows Jane as she proves herself in every endeavor she gets involved with. Along the way, she meets and impresses those people she meets.
Saint Michaels, MD, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dudley Peters, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and now resides in Saint Michaels, Maryland, has completed his new book, “Fabulous Jane”: an entertaining novel about a young woman who has a mind of her own and makes many amazing and subtle, unexpected decisions.
Author Dudley Peters started writing novels purely for enjoyment in 2020. “Anxiety” is the name of his first book. His second book, “The Texan,” was published in 2021, and his third book, “The Incredible Jane Pressley,” is now available.
Dudley writes, “During her childhood and through her first ten years of school, she appeared to be just another seemingly bright normal child. It was during her junior and senior years that the real change surfaced, established itself, and flourished. She quickly turned into the sole leader in all her classes. She easily became the unchallenged spearhead of her friends as well as her classmates. This ‘new person’ she had become was astonishing; she knew exactly how to make and keep friends and influence others. She also showed excellence in all areas of academics. Her IQ had yet been confirmed, but it was obvious to everyone that knew her that it was a very high one, for sure.”
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Fabulous Jane” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
