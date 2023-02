Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Denial, Dignity and Deviance: Driven Realities," a Psychological Voyage by Jim Rodriguez

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Denial, Dignity and Deviance":Drink-driving deferrals and reckless driving brought me here to write this tread through realities - including the effects on the mental health of both parties.My disability and continued rehabilitation have taught me much about social interactions and impositions.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (95 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.56 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 978-1800944992Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVFTJ2LSAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/DDDPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Other Books by Jim RodriguezSociety Awaken - Book 1Society Doesn't Include Disability FairlySociety Awaken - Book 2Millions of Us Have Yet to Awaken to the Destruction of an Easy Thing Such as Drink/Drug-DrivingDrunk Driver Under the LightA life of excursionDrive Your Life a Mystical AdventureSome admiration some distrust denials and detrimentsThe Simple ThingsAbout Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002