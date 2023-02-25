Dedicated Cancer Center Now Open in the Heart of Denver
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Committed to Advancing Cancer Care for the Entire Region.
Denver, CO, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) announced today the opening of a dedicated cancer center in the heart of Denver. The new facility will be home to P/SL’s dedicated oncology offerings through the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute (the cancer institute of P/SL and HealthONE) and the nationally renowned Colorado Blood Cancer Institute (CBCI). The comprehensive, state-of-the-art cancer center was designed to combine all of the components Sarah Cannon, CBCI, and P/SL bring to the fight against cancer into one convenient location, right in the heart of Denver. Located on P/SL’s campus, this center was created uniquely and lovingly for cancer patients, including:
- comprehensive patient support services and resources
- centralized patient navigation
- increased capacity for blood cancer and bone marrow transplant patients
- dedicated, accessible entrance and blood draw rooms
- patient wellness services
We believe cancer patients deserve the very best possible environment to heal – one that combines the latest treatment options with internationally renowned care specialists. A place where comfort and safety meet kindness and compassion. They deserve a dedicated space that allows support to surround the whole family throughout the entire journey. Cancer patients deserve a cancer center that offers practical advice and complementary therapies to care for the person, not just the disease.
Our esteemed providers will benefit from enhanced collaborative spaces that will assist in developing advanced treatment plans for our patients from around the Rocky Mountain region. The dedicated new center, located at 1721 E. 19th Ave., Denver, is also home to CBCI. As the largest blood and marrow transplant program in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region and the 15th largest program in the nation, CBCI is affiliated with the Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network, the largest network providing these therapies in the United States. The program, and its patients, benefit greatly from access to clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute.
About Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, cardiovascular services, cancer care, blood & marrow transplant, labor & delivery/mom & baby, maternal-fetal care, orthopedics, spine, kidney/liver transplant, hyperbaric medicine, wound healing, infectious disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes. For more information, please visit HealthOneCares.com.
- comprehensive patient support services and resources
- centralized patient navigation
- increased capacity for blood cancer and bone marrow transplant patients
- dedicated, accessible entrance and blood draw rooms
- patient wellness services
We believe cancer patients deserve the very best possible environment to heal – one that combines the latest treatment options with internationally renowned care specialists. A place where comfort and safety meet kindness and compassion. They deserve a dedicated space that allows support to surround the whole family throughout the entire journey. Cancer patients deserve a cancer center that offers practical advice and complementary therapies to care for the person, not just the disease.
Our esteemed providers will benefit from enhanced collaborative spaces that will assist in developing advanced treatment plans for our patients from around the Rocky Mountain region. The dedicated new center, located at 1721 E. 19th Ave., Denver, is also home to CBCI. As the largest blood and marrow transplant program in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region and the 15th largest program in the nation, CBCI is affiliated with the Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Network, the largest network providing these therapies in the United States. The program, and its patients, benefit greatly from access to clinical trials through Sarah Cannon Research Institute.
About Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center
For more than 140 years, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) has been meeting the healthcare needs of patients and their families from across the Rocky Mountain, Great Plains region and around the world. With more than 80 specialties, 1,200 specialists and primary care physicians and 1,800 employees, P/SL and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is the only tertiary/quaternary combined pediatric and adult hospital in this region. Leading comprehensive services include the Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery, cardiovascular services, cancer care, blood & marrow transplant, labor & delivery/mom & baby, maternal-fetal care, orthopedics, spine, kidney/liver transplant, hyperbaric medicine, wound healing, infectious disease and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and P/SL, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes. For more information, please visit HealthOneCares.com.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories