Retirement Announcement and Appointment of New President of Firm

Derk G. Rasmussen retired from the firm after 38 years of service in the field. In anticipation of Derk’s retirement, Daniel T. Rondeau was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the President of Sage. Mr. Rondeau is a forensic accountant with more than 22 years of experience in the industry and was one of the individuals involved in the founding of Sage.