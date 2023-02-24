Retirement Announcement and Appointment of New President of Firm
Derk G. Rasmussen retired from the firm after 38 years of service in the field. In anticipation of Derk’s retirement, Daniel T. Rondeau was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the President of Sage. Mr. Rondeau is a forensic accountant with more than 22 years of experience in the industry and was one of the individuals involved in the founding of Sage.
Salt Lake City, UT, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. announced today that effective December 31, 2022, Derk G. Rasmussen retired from the firm after 38 years of services in the field. In anticipation of Derk’s retirement, Daniel T. Rondeau was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the President of Sage. Mr. Rondeau is a forensic accountant with more than 22 years of experience in the industry and was one of the individuals involved in the founding of Sage. Mr. Rondeau provides professional expertise in forensic accounting, economic damage evaluation, and business valuation. Since the founding of Sage, Mr. Rondeau has overseen most of Sage’s administrative and operational aspects making him well-suited to continue leading Sage as its President.
Sage is confident that the enthusiasm and expertise Mr. Rondeau brings will usher Sage to new horizons. Rasmussen plans to enjoy retirement from his residence overlooking Bear Lake and has entered an of counsel consultant arrangement with Sage to ensure continued service of clients as he transitions. “I would like to thank Derk, for leading Sage to its present position as a successful company. I am humbled by the Board’s faith and confidence in me. I am optimistic about the future of Sage as we work toward continued growth and prosperity, I would also like to wish Derk all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Mr. Rondeau.
About Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Founded in 2005 and serving clients nationwide, Sage is a forensic accounting firm that provides help when varying financial situations need to be understood and presented in a way that is easy for “non-accountants” to understand. Our team of professionals applies accounting, financial analysis, valuation, and investigative skills in various litigation and non-litigation settings. Sage also provides credible analysis that is relied upon when an expert is needed.
Sage is confident that the enthusiasm and expertise Mr. Rondeau brings will usher Sage to new horizons. Rasmussen plans to enjoy retirement from his residence overlooking Bear Lake and has entered an of counsel consultant arrangement with Sage to ensure continued service of clients as he transitions. “I would like to thank Derk, for leading Sage to its present position as a successful company. I am humbled by the Board’s faith and confidence in me. I am optimistic about the future of Sage as we work toward continued growth and prosperity, I would also like to wish Derk all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Mr. Rondeau.
About Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Founded in 2005 and serving clients nationwide, Sage is a forensic accounting firm that provides help when varying financial situations need to be understood and presented in a way that is easy for “non-accountants” to understand. Our team of professionals applies accounting, financial analysis, valuation, and investigative skills in various litigation and non-litigation settings. Sage also provides credible analysis that is relied upon when an expert is needed.
Contact
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.Contact
Danealle Plascencia
801-531-0400
www.sagefa.com
Danealle Plascencia
801-531-0400
www.sagefa.com
Multimedia
Categories