Ruby Ortiz’s New Book, "My Journey Home: Mi Camino A Casa," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Sets Off with Her Grandpa and Sister to Visit the Rest of Her Family
Sunnyvale, CA, March 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ruby Ortiz, who currently resides in Sunnyvale, California, and holds a master’s degree of science in clinical psychology from Notre Dame de Namur University, has completed her most recent book, “My Journey Home: Mi Camino A Casa”: a delightful story of a young girl who travels with her little sister and grandfather to visit her family in Mexico.
“‘My Journey Home’ shines a light on a child’s experience when immigrating to another country and adapting to a new reality,” writes Ortiz. “When relocating, it is very common for families to separate and go for extended periods without seeing each other. Many times, young children leave behind their home, loved ones, and everything familiar to them. Without fully processing what is happening, they are quickly expected to adapt and thrive in a new environment. They have to make new friends, learn a new language, get good grades in a new school, and overall be okay with this change in their life.
“More than often, children going through such a drastic change can’t always articulate into words what they are experiencing. Not only are they coping with their own emotions, but they are also aware of the worrisome looks around them. Children feel every emotion that surrounds them throughout a life-changing event such as this one. ‘My Journey Home’ attempts to give the children that identify with this story a voice, a message that things will be okay, and the knowledge that they are not alone in their experience.
“Nevertheless, this book also welcomes the idea of having different family structures that includes belonging to more than one home. Even if one’s home is countries away or if you have to travel thousands of miles to see your loved ones and use letters or phone calls to stay in touch, it is still home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ruby Ortiz’s book is inspired by the author’s life as the daughter of immigrant parents who moved their family to America for the chance of a better life and opportunities. Through sharing her tale, Ortiz hopes to encourage children and provide the inspiration they need to keep moving forward, no matter what circumstances they may find themselves in.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My Journey Home: Mi Camino A Casa” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
